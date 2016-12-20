Cars damaged by fire inside Cutler Bay auto shop

CUTLER BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Cars that went up in flames in a Cutler Bay auto shop may now need more extensive repairs … if they can be salvaged at all.

According to police, a fire sparked inside the auto repair shop, Tuesday morning, located along Southwest 186th Street and 10th Avenue.

The fire caused three vehicles to catch fire. All three vehicles were damaged.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No one was hurt.

