Carnival Foundation hosts Relay for Life event for cancer research

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Carnival Foundation is working to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, all for a good cause, Friday.

The Carnival Foundation is hosting their relay for life event in hopes of raising more than $300,000 for the American Cancer Society.

More than 500 people are participating, including Miami Heat dancers, with tons of fundraising booths and activities for everyone.

Many cancer survivors were seen walking the finish line on a track made for them while employees took turns walking throughout the day.

