Careless UPS delivery caught on camera

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — A bad delivery was caught on camera on the Treasure Coast.

A UPS driver was seen carelessly tossing a package onto the front steps of a home in Stuart.

“Just, whoo, throws it like he’s bowling or something,” said the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

The homeowner said he’s grateful that nothing inside the package broke, but he’s still upset over what happened.

“I mean, like I said, I was angry, like what the… you know?” said the homeowner. “But, at the same time, I’m laughing at myself, like, ‘Did I really just watch that?”

The homeowner sent the video to UPS. He said the company apologized and promised to take corrective action.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.