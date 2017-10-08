MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video of a driver slowly creeping down Lincoln Road Mall has raised concerns about security in the area.

The footage, recorded by a resident Friday night, shows the motorist moving down the pedestrian area, where vehicles are not allowed.

The Miami Herald reported that the resident who shot the video and later gave it to Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco told the city official that the driver was returning from dropping off a stroller near Euclid Avenue.

No one was hurt, but the incident nevertheless sparked concern about the effectiveness of concrete barriers the city installed at the Alton Road and Washington Avenue ends of Lincoln Road in August.

