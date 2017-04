EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a car drove into a home in El Portal, Tuesday.

The car drove into a home located near Northwest 91st Street and First Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Fortunately, the run-in didn’t cause any significant damage to the home.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.