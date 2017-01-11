Car crashes through FLL gate causing security breach

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed through a fence at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, causing a security breach, Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a car driving along Perimeter Road, outside of FLL, crashed through a fence on the west side of the airport, at around 4 p.m.

Officials believe the driver suffered a medical condition at the time of the crash. He was treated on the scene and transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Due to the security breach, they sent more police officers and have heightened security in the area.

The crash comes less than a week after a man fatally shot five people and injured many more inside of a terminal’s baggage claim at the airport.

