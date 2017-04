CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car collided with a school bus, causing traffic delays in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near the 87th block of Wiles Road in Coral Springs, Friday afternoon.

The incident reduced westbound traffic to a crawl.

No one was injured in the crash and no students were on board the school bus.

