Car crashes into Miami food market

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a driver lost control and slammed into a building in Miami.

It happened sometime before 7 a.m., Monday.

Police received a call of a vehicle crashing into the Bawa Food Market store along Northwest 54th Street and Fourth Avenue.

According to a witness, at least two people were injured and rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

