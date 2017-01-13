Car catches fire on Pembroke Pines road

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were on the scene after, officials said, a car caught fire in Pembroke Pines, Friday night.

A 7News viewer sent in video of the burning vehicle at the corner of Northwest Second Street and 108th Avenue.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and put out the flames.

No one was inside the vehicle.

