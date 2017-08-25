Car catches fire inside Miami International Airport parking garage

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught on fire, Friday morning, at Miami International Airport.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene inside the Flamingo Garage, where the car became engulfed in flames around 7 a.m.

Heavy traffic when entering MIA due to fire in Flamingo Garage. Please allow extra time for travel and parking if flying today. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) August 25, 2017

Several officers and fire trucks were in the garage, which blocked traffic throughout the area.

Airport officials said there may be traffic that remains in the area due to the clean-up.

There has been no official word on what may have caused the fire.

