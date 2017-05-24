Cape Coral Police rescue goat wandering street

CAPE CORAL (WSVN) — Cape Coral Police came to the rescue of a goat that was wandering the streets.

Body camera footage shows the officers putting the goat into the backseat of their cruiser.

The goat was wandering on a street and officers became concerned the animal could be struck by a passing car.

An agricultural deputy eventually caged the animal and took it away.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.