Cameras capture theft of BBQ grill from West Park restaurant

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men stealing a huge grill from a West Park restaurant.

Two men were recorded stealing a huge grill from Chef Tally’s World Famous Jerk on Jan. 20. The duo moved the business’s box truck out of the way to reach the grill.

One of the thieves nearly got run over in the process. However, they were able to make off with the grill worth about $6,000.

The theft happened near Southwest 56th Terrace and 25th Street.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.