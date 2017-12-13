CAMACOL hosts annual holiday basket giveaway

CAMACOL’s annual basket giveaway is underway and thousand of families will be going home Wednesday, with all the fixings for that perfect holiday meal.

A total of 3,000 families were lined up outside the Latin Chamber of Commerce, near 14th Avenue and West Flagler Street early Wednesday morning.

Those families are lining up for the second time in two weeks. On Nov. 29, CAMACOL handed out vouchers for their 32nd annual holiday basket distribution.

The donated bags are filled with food items and beverages related to the holidays – feeding thousands of needy families from various communities in Miami-Dade County.

Two women who spoke with 7News said they were lined up outside the chamber of commerce four days prior to the voucher hand-out, in order to secure their families a meal for the holidays.

“It is unfortunate what happened with the hurricane and all that stuff,” said Letty Lee. “Now I’m thankful for the chamber of commerce, God bless them for what they’re giving to us.”

Juanita Alvaraz who was also first in line said she’s just hapy to be able to provide for her family. “Now on Christmas Eve I’ll be able to cook for me and for my family. This is great.”

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and the new Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez, were at the also at the event helping volunteers hand out food.