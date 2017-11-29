CAMACOL begins voucher distribution for annual holiday basket giveaway

MIAMI (WSVN) - CAMACOL is keeping tradition alive in South Florida. The organization will be handing out thousands of vouchers, Wednesday morning, for their 32nd annual holiday basket distribution.

“I was first,” said Letty Lee. “Me and my best friend.”

Lee is among the thousands of people who lined up for CAMACOL’s Christmas basket food drive — a charity event hosted once a year in Miami.

The donated bags are filled with food items and beverages related to the holidays — feeding nearly 3,000 needy families from various communities.

“A good opportunity for us this year, because you know, all the Irma and all the stuff that’s been going on in the community and people’s lives — things like that,” said Lee.

Located on the corner of 14th Avenue and West Flager Street, the event requires that participants make two lines — one for a ticket and one to receive the basket.

The ticket line opens Wednesday morning, but people have been lined up for days.

For some people, waiting in line has even become a tradition. “Well because this is, you know tradition every year,” said Indiana Barbarra, who’s waiting in line. “You know, they do you know, the CAMACOL they give you know, like a lot of food to help people.”

Every year people wait in massive lines that wrap around several blocks, but some of these participants are no strangers to long lines.

In the aftermath of hurricane Irma, hundreds of families waited for hours to receive disaster relief aid, like food and financial assistance. But they say the wait is worth it.

“Thank God to the Chamber of Commerce that we’re gonna get these items on the 13th so that we’re able to cook for the Christmas Eve meal,” said Lee.

CAMACOL’s doors are set to open at 8 a.m., for voucher distribution. Those with vouchers will then receive their basket, which can feed a family of 10, on December 13.

