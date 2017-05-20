FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man from California was reunited with his blind cat after it vanished in South Florida.

Raymond McNamara and Lily were apart for over three months, but thanks to social media, they are finally back together, Friday.

The 20-year-old Himalayan, who is blind and deaf, was lost on Feb. 11 during a vacation stop at Fort Lauderdale Beach.

After weeks of searching, McNamara lost hope, until a cat like Lily was found at a construction site.

“She was laying where the electrical cord is,” said one rescue group volunteer.

South Florida rescue groups worked together to get her help and find her home.

“And that’s how it should be,” said Kathy Bieniek from Saving Sage Animal Rescue. “Rescues working together for the animals. That’s what it’s all about.”

Through social media, the rescue groups were able to figure out that the cat was in fact Lily.

She survived on her own for two months, but she was very thin and sick. Saving Sage Animal Rescue and Pet Express Animal Hospital in Davie made sure that Lily got the care she needed and contacted her owner.

This week, McNamara was finally able to make the long journey by car from California to retrieve Lily. He arrived Friday morning in tears.

“Hey Lily, are you happy your daddy’s got you? Daddy’s happy too, I can tell,” said Kathy Bieniek from Saving Sage is heard saying in cellphone video of the moving reunion.

“She’s never going to get away from me again,” McNamara said to Lily.

McNamara said he is excited to bring Lily back home with him to California.

