MIAMI (WSVN) - A building caught on fire inside a business center in Miami.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building at the Las Flores Commercial Center, along Northwest 20th Street and 26th Avenue.

An air conditioning unit was on the roof of the building sparked the blaze.

No one was hurt.

