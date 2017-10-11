Busch Gardens offering free admission to Florida’s first responders

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is honoring Florida’s first responders by giving them free admission to the theme park.

From October 11 to November 24, first responders will receive a free ticket, and can get up to four discounted tickets for family or friends at 50 percent off the regular price, Fox 13 reports.

“A first responder’s mission is to selflessly protect us each day, and this special offer is a small way to show our appreciation of their dedication to the communities they call home,” said Stewart Clark, president and general manager of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Those who qualify for free tickets include:

All Florida fire rescue first responders

Florida emergency medical services employees (EMT/EMS)

911 dispatchers

All Florida police and sheriff officers

Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Department of Corrections

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission field officers

Florida Forest Service Forest Rangers

Florida Park Service law enforcement

Department of Homeland Security law enforcement agents

Florida Department of Environmental Protection law enforcement

To take advantage of the promotion, visit buschgardenstampa.com and register.

Members of the military can also get free tickets through the company’s Waves of Honor program, which provides free admission to Busch Gardens, SeaWorld and Sesame Place for active members of the U.S. armed forces and up to three direct dependents.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.