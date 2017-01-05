Burglary couple jailed after reckless drive in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspected crooks were caught and cuffed after crashing through a South Florida backyard.

Alicia Spidel and Anthony Vargas are behind bars Thursday night, accused of committing a string of crimes across the state. They are facing burglary and grand theft charges.

According to police, the pair drove through a woman’s yard in Davie as they tried to get away from officers who were responding to calls about an attempted home invasion, back in December.

More than $1,000 worth of damages were done by the duo.

“I couldn’t believe it. I looked at my driveway and there were endless amount of cars to where I couldn’t even see anymore,” the homeowner said. “And they said to me, ‘Who’s in the house with you?’ And I said, ‘My grandson, he’s sick, and my husband is sleeping in the back bedroom’ and he said get them out, we have to go into your house.”

Investigators said that this was the end of a long crime spree. Police in Osceola County said Spidel and Vargas broke into and burglarized nearly 40 homes near Orlando.

