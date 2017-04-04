Burglars steal $168K worth of checks, money orders from condo drop box

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two burglars who stole rental checks and money orders from a condominium’s drop box, last month.

Surveillance cameras captured the duo moments before, police said, they rummaged through a drop box at a condominium management office in Southwest Miami-Dade.

They stole $168,000 worth of tenants’ rental checks and money orders.

Police said the duo burglarized the same condominium on six consecutive days in early March.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

