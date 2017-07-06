Burglars break into Hialeah business, leave empty-handed

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of burglars broke into a Hialeah business but left empty-handed.

Surveillance cameras rolled as three masked men broke into a Metro-PCS store off West 49th Street, near 14th Avenue, Thursday morning.

The store’s manager said the burglars must have been startled because they didn’t leave with anything and only damaged the front door.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

