Bumbling burglars can’t break through glass, flee in shame

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two would-be burglars tried to break into a Port St. Lucie gas station Tuesday morning. The key word there is “tried.”

Port St. Lucie Police said their efforts were unsuccessful since they could not break the Mobil station’s impact-resistant glass.

Surveillance video shows the two men repeatedly trying to break the glass by the automatic doors with a hammer. The glass shattered, but stayed in one piece. When the hammer failed to fully break the glass, one suspect then attempted to ram the panel with his body.

Once the suspects’ attempts proved futile, the two men “fled the scene in shame,” police said.

Investigators said both suspects were wearing dark colored pants and black long-sleeve shirts. One suspect had a black shirt tied around his face, while the second used a blue shirt to conceal his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-TIPS (8477).

