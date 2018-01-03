Bullets hit cars, homes in NW Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to several calls about gunfire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami Police, multiple 911 calls about shots fired went out Wednesday afternoon, in the area of Northwest 17th Street and 34th Avenue.

Once on the scene, police said they found several homes and vehicles hit by bullets as well as several casings on the ground but did not find anyone injured.

At least three cars in the area were hit, as well as a few homes in the area.

Police said witnesses have been giving them conflicting stories, so they do not know who they are looking for as of now.

Officials do not have anyone in custody.

This remains an active scene.

