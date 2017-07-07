CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A building in Coral Gables was evacuated after, officials said, a robber targeting a bank left behind a package initially described as a possible explosive device, Friday afternoon.

According to Coral Gables Police, the subject entered the Marquis Bank at 355 Alhambra Circle with a suspicious package. Officials evacuated the entire building shortly after.

City of Miami Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene, examined the package and gave the all clear. Officials said they are not going to detonate the device.

Authorities shut down nearby streets while they investigated, but they have since been reopened.

A spokesperson with Marquis Bank released a statement that reads, “Marquis Bank is cooperating with Coral Gables Police with its investigation of a robbery attempt this afternoon at the bank’s Alhambra branch. The office will open as usual on Monday morning at 9 a.m.”

Federal authorities have not yet specified whether or not the robber got away with any cash.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.