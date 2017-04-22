TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing in Tamarac, Friday morning.

According to investigators 85-year-old Edgar Boyer suffers from dementia and may have become disoriented. Detectives believe he was driving his beige 2003 Honda Accord, bearing the Florida tag Y87IBG, at the time he disappeared.

Authorities said Boyer has a medium frame, gray hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-HELP. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or go to www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

