BSO deputies pass out presents at Broward Children’s Center

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office helped Santa pass out a few gifts at the Broward Children’s Center.

A truck loaded with gifts pulled up to the center in Pompano Beach, Tuesday, signaling the the arrival of Santa and BSO deputies.

Deputies passed out presents, surprising the children. “Thank you on behalf of all the kids here at BCC and take this time to appreciate everything that people have done for us,” said Reggie Lamour.

The gesture brought smiles to the faces of the children as well as the deputies. “It’s special,” said BSO Col. Steve Kinsey. “With everything going on today, it’s special to see the smiles that you can bring them.”

BSO partners with different agencies that need help every year, especially around the holiday season.

