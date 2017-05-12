BSO: Man steals $5K from Sunrise victim’s ATM account

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man is on the run after stealing money from a Sunrise victim’s ATM account but not before a camera caught him in the act.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the thief showed up to a Bank of America in Weston, located at 1381 Weston Road, on March 31, with a Sunrise victim’s ATM card. The man attempted to conceal his identity while wearing a Miami Heat hoodie, BSO said.

Can you ID thief who withdrew $5K from victim's account?https://t.co/hR6MEQ3VJI pic.twitter.com/2Z12Ryc1Gf — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 12, 2017

Officials said the thief somehow had the victim’s PIN number and began to make maximum withdrawals until he reached the daily limit. The man, BSO said, then waited until after midnight and continued to drain the account, eventually stealing $5,000.

The subject remains at large.

If you have any information on this thief, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.