Broward Humane Society hosts pet adoption event

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida pet lovers welcomed new furry additions to their families this weekend.

At the “Adopt a Sweetheart” event, Saturday and Sunday, the Humane Society of Broward County helped people find their perfect four-legged valentine.

The Humane Society also held a bake sale at their Dania Beach shelter during the event featuring delicious treats to spoil man’s best friend.

Adoption prices were cut in half for animals 6 months and older. “The event so far has been really successful,” said Humane Society spokesperson Cherie Wachter. “We’ve adopted over 50 animals since Saturday, and we’re hoping to find homes for even more.”

All pets were spayed and neutered, and they received all necessary vaccines. Vets tested them for common diseases, and they walked off with a free bag of food.

