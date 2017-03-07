Broward County School Board holds vote, discussion on status of immigrants in school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board hosted a community discussion, Tuesday, on what President Trump’s new immigration plans mean for worried family members.

The Broward County School Board, parents, children and community leaders gathered at Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center in Fort Lauderdale to express their concerns about the Trump administration’s new immigration reform. A vote is also expected to take place, which serves to put families’ minds at ease, according to the Broward County School Board.

The Broward County School Board said they see themselves as an inclusive, safe and welcoming district.

Testimonies, which began before noon, were heard, as well. Families present at the meeting are worried about the status of their own family members, and asked for clarity on whether their loved ones will be able to remain in South Florida while getting an education.

Mavi Ramirez, whose parents are immigrants, spoke out on how worrying about whether she would be able to stay in the U.S. or not distracted her from the education process in school.

“I don’t have to imagine it — I lived it,” said Ramirez. “It’s a crippling fear. I graduated summa cum laude from college, but I was getting Cs and Ds at the time because I was so terrified. It does affect their learning experience with that child. And then of course they grow up to look for alternatives in their lives outside of school because they’re so emotionally crippled. That’s what we have to prevent.”

