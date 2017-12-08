Broward County declares cold weather emergency ahead of chilly weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County officials have declared a cold weather emergency ahead of a projected chilly weekend.

Temperatures are projected to reach the mid-40s over night on Saturday and Sunday nights.

As result, county officials declared a cold weather emergency from 6:30 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. and from 6:30 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

Officials have established cold night shelters for homeless individuals at the following locations:

Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach City Hall

100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (Southeast Corner)

(Pickup location to go to a shelter)

The Salvation Army

1445 West Broward Blvd.

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott St.

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

Officials said if the weather forecast changes, shelters may be extended or canceled. For more information, call the Broward County Homeless Hotline – 954-563-4357 (HELP).

