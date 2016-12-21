Brothers responsible for Homestead TD Bank shootout

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - One day after a dangerous duo caused chaos at a Homestead bank, investigators have learned that the robbers are actually brothers — one who recently arrived from Cuba.

The bank remains closed, Wednesday, as investigators piece together what exactly led to Tuesday’s shooting at a TD Bank in Homestead, located at 2495 N.E. 8th St., that killed one of the suspects, injured another suspect and an armored truck driver.

According to the FBI, the surviving suspect, Giobel Fonesca, and his brother, Edgar, attempted to rob an armored truck parked outside of the bank. The brothers drove all the way to Homestead from Hialeah to try and pull off the robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, Giobel said he and his brother attempted the robbery with the help of an employee of the armored truck company. The complaint does not specify who that employee was, or what role they may have played.

The bank was full of people, including children, when the attempted robbery happened. Fortunately, none of them were hurt.

Fonseca managed to get away with a gunshot wound to the leg until police eventually caught up to him on the Florida Turnpike. His brother was shot and killed on the scene, presumably by the armed guard.

Amidst the chaos, the armored guard was shot as well.

Witnesses said the suspect who died was trying to rob the armored truck when he was fatally shot in the parking lot.

“He turned around, and the man ran on the sidewalk with a gun and started shooting and robbed the armored truck,” said one witness, who didn’t want to be identified. “I’m not sure if they got away with the money or not.”

The armored guard was then transported to Jackson South. Police are not releasing his name. However, witnesses said he was shot in the hip area. According to Garda, the guard’s employer, he is in stable condition after a lengthy surgery.

The surviving suspect, Fonesca, was also taken to the hospital Tuesday.

According to 7News sources, the brothers may have chosen this bank because of its proximity to the turnpike, and they most likely thought it would make for a quick getaway.

Fonesca faced a judge for the first time in federal court, Wednesday, using a wheelchair. He’ll stay behind bars until his next hearing, Friday.

The FBI continues to investigate the fatal attempted robbery.

