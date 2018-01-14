MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds gathered in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood for a charitable cause, Saturday night.

The Voices for Children Foundation hosted the 2018 Be a Voice Gala at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Brickell Key. The event shows support and raises funds for Miami-Dade children in foster care.

About 500 philanthropists, community leaders and business professionals were in attendance.

