Boynton Beach cop saves dog trapped in hot car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — bA Boynton Beach police officer came to the rescue a dog trapped in a hot car, Monday morning.

The pit bull was locked in a car while temperatures rose into the triple digits.

The dog’s owner was running an errand but didn’t roll down any of the windows to give the dog some air.

A couple in the same parking lot spotted the dog in distress and called police.

“We looked, and we knew it was wrong, just knew it was immediately wrong,” said the woman.

The police officer shattered the windshield to reach the dog, who already showed signs of feeling the effects of the sweltering heat.

“He didn’t even flinch when the police officer banged on the window trying to open it,” said the woman.

They let the dog out, rushed him to a shaded area and offered him water.

That’s when the owner showed up. She told police she had been at the dog park and drove to the bank. She said the drive-thru was closed, so she ran inside.

“The dog looked like a great dog. He looks like he was really well cared for,” said the woman. “I think the young girl just needs education, and I think if we could just get education out there that you cannot leave dogs in cars…”

The officer let the dog owner know that it’s against the law to leave a dog in a hot car. He gave her a $500 ticket before allowing her to take the dog home.

“We have a lot of tragedies that can be avoided just by some education,” said the woman.

The people who called police and shot the rescue video happen to foster dogs and have four of their own.

