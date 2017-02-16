Boy who saved falling brother honored by Do The Right Thing

MIAMI (WSVN) - A young boy is being honored by the Do The Right Thing program after he saved his younger brother from falling from a changing table.

Nine-year-old Joseph Levi was honored, Thursday, for saving his 11-month-old brother, last November. Levi was caught on camera rushing to catch his brother, who had rolled off a changing table.

The video went viral, turning Levi into a local hero.

“Everyone saw the video and was like, ‘Wow, you’re so cool. It was so cool how you caught your brother. It was amazing,'” Levi said.

“Every other week we have a different phone call, a different show, a different award,” said Levi’s mother, “and Joseph has been great. He has a great personality. He has a great outlook, and he’s enjoying every minute.”

Levi was also awarded with a plaque from Miami Police and other local law enforcement agencies at Thursday’s ceremony.

