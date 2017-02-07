Boy riding go-kart partially pinned under car in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 10-year-old boy to the hospital after, officials said, his foot ended up pinned under a car while trying to prevent the go-kart he was riding from striking the vehicle.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the boy trying to avoid hitting the car while riding along Northwest 21st Street and U.S. 441. Fortunately, he was able to jump out of the way before the go-kart slammed into the vehicle.

But in the process, the boy’s foot got pinned under the car. Pictures tweeted out by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue capture the moments after the collision.

Crews were eventually able to free the boy and take him to Plantation General Hospital with a minor foot injury.

