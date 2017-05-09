Box truck catches fire on Golden Glades

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A box truck caught on fire, Tuesday, near State Road 9, on the Golden Glades Interchange.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the box truck caught fire near the State Road 9 off-ramp towards the 163rd Street eastbound exit. The fire has since been extinguished.

Traffic in the area is heavily delayed and officials said to avoid the entrance ramp to Interstate 95, State Road 7 or 167th Street, which travels both northbound and eastbound.

Fire rescue crews remain on the scene and have yet to confirm any injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

