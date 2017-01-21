Bomb threat diverts Dominican Republic-bound flight to FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight headed to the Dominican Republic from New Jersey was diverted to Fort Lauderdale after, officials said, they found a bomb threat written on board the plane.

JetBlue flight 893 had taken off from Newark Liberty International Airport, Saturday afternoon, and was heading to Santiago, Dominican Republic when, airline officials said, it was diverted to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the plane landed just after 4:15 p.m.

In a statement, a JetBlue spokesperson said, “Customers will deplane and be rescreened before continuing on to Santiago.”

