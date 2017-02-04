Boil Water order issued for Deerfield Beach areas

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water order has been issued for several Deerfield Beach zip codes.

The order affects the residents of the zip codes 33441, 33442 and 33064 if you live north of Southwest 15th Street.

A water well in the city tested positive for E. coli bacteria. The well has been shut off and is being repaired.

All residents should boil water used for drinking and cooking until further notice.

