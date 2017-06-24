SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a disturbing discovery in a West Miami-Dade canal, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call about a cadaver found in the body of water located along Southwest Eighth Street, near the Palmetto Expressway, just before 4 p.m.

7News cameras captured police detectives and fire rescue crews at the scene on Saturday afternoon as the body was removed from the water.

Officials are now attempting to determine how that person died.

