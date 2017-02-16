Boca Raton teacher arrested for kissing student

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a teacher at Sommerset Academy, Thursday, after a surveillance camera allegedly captured him kissing one of his students.

School staff alerted authorities last Friday, police said, after Brian Kornbluth requested certain students be moved into his class.

A surveillance camera then caught Kornbluth kissing at least one of those students, police said.

The academy is located near Southwest Fourth Avenue and Southwest Third Street.

Police charged Kornbluth with simple battery.

