Boat owners in South Florida devastated after Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The storm surge brought onto South Florida by Hurricane Irma was devastating for boat owners.

Hurricane Irma left trees, sand and sailboats all where they are not supposed to be.

In Miami, some boats ended up in the end zone at Ransom Everglades football field. Others ended up docked in the middle of dry land.

“It’s sad to say a lot of the people here lost their boats,” said boat owner June Pasquier. “One gentleman has been at this marina for quite some time and that was his home ”

With thousands of homes still without power, many people started the clean-up process.

Others brought out their drones to get a bird’s eye view of what’s keeping them cooped up for days In some places, the damage was as far as the eye could see.

Crews out on Fort Lauderdale Beach began moving sand that was blown onto the street, Monday. Las Olas also looked very different from what most people are used to.

From falling trees to being under water, parts of Hollywood are still feeling the wet effects of Hurricane Irma.

7News took a driving tour through Hollywood Boulevard near the bridge, that showed several inches of water still sitting on the roadways and near the front door of some homes.

“I think this is from the surge,” said Randy Mills, a Hollywood resident. “That’s my guess. It’s sad and it’s sad when you go north of here too. A lot more water in this low lake areas.”

For now, everyone is doing what they can to pitch in, in their communities, down to picking up every fish left behind in the streets. “I wouldn’t like to be trapped in grass,” said Mills.

