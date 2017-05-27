MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An unoccupied boat at a marina located south of Fifth Street in South Beach caught on fire, Saturday afternoon.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the burning vessel at the Miami Beach Marina, located at 300 Alton Road.

A 7News viewer sent in video showing heavy smoke as the blaze burned on board

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

