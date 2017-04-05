Blind and deaf cat missing for 2 months found

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A California man can rest easy knowing that his blind and deaf cat, who was missing for two moths, has been found.

Rayond McNamara said he and his 20-year-old deaf and blind Himalayan cat, Lily, traveled across the country together and made a stop along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“And I turned my back, and she was gone,” McNamara.

McNamara last saw his cat on Feb. 11. He put up flyers and searched for weeks. He reached out to police and animal control for help, but still couldn’t find Lily.

It turned out Lily didn’t go far. She left the beach and found shelter on a construction site, and that’s where the employee found her in bad shape.

“The cat was in major distress, physical distress and a bit disoriented,” said Michelle Munez, who reported finding Lily.

Munez called her friend, Jessika Luzi, of 100 Plus Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades. “Then it was a whole mission to try to find the owner,” said Luzi.

That mission led to a post on Facebook from Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation, and a flyer looking for Lily. A few phone calls and emails later, it was confirmed that the cat in question was Lily.

Lily is now in the care of Saving Sage, and getting treatment at Pet Express Animal Hospital in Davie.

“It’s very nice because the finder is also her rescuer and that’s how it should be,” said Kathy Bieniek of Saving Sage Animal Rescue. “Rescues working together for the animals. That’s what it’s all about.”

The goal now is to get Lily back on her feet and headed home.

“It gives me great comfort and relief that even though she is not in my possession, that she is not sitting under a trailer absent human contact,” said McNamara. “God Bless you all for helping out.”

