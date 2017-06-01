Bird strikes plane headed to MIA, shuts down engine

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A bird strike shut down the engine of a United Airlines plane moments after it took off Thursday morning, causing flames to shoot from the wing.

United Flight 1738 departed O’Hare International Airport for Miami, officials said.

Pilots were forced to cut power to the engine after the bird strike, a spokeswoman for the airline told the Daily News.

“Our maintenance is reviewing the aircraft,” the spokeswoman said. “Only one engine was shut down. Our crew determined to do that.”

Passengers said they heard a massive thud after taking off, started to smell smoke in the cabin, and then looked outside to see flames coming out of the right wing.

“It sounded like a huge thud,” said one passenger, “and then a continual thud, thud, thud, thud, thud, thud, thud, thud, thud, and the engine was spewing fire, and you could smell smoke in the cabin.”

“I just saw a spark of fire just coming out of the wing of the airplane,” said another passenger, “and then it was smelling really bad, like something was burning. That was about it. It was scary, very scary.”

The pilots told passengers they were looking for a safe place to land.

“It was the smell of smoke that was the most scary,” said another passenger.

Passengers said they were shaken for some time, but that cabin crew members and pilots were communicating with them the whole time.

“But honestly, they took care of us, and we’re here,” said another passenger. “That’s all that matters.”

Passengers arrived safely at Miami International Airport on a different airplane, at around 2:24 p.m., Thursday.

