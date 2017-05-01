Billing error charging Florida Blue customers multiple times

(WSVN) - Customers of Florida Blue are reporting that the insurance company has erroneously withdrawn hundreds or even thousands of dollars from their bank accounts.

Fox 13 reports that the insurer’s social media handles are being inundated with complaints from users across the Sunshine State, who say the company repeatedly billed for what should have been a one-time payment.

“Thanks Florida Blue for taking out my $650 premium over 76 times making me $50,000 overdrawn,” one user complained.

If any of you have @FLBlue ….check your bank accounts. They charged my monthly health insurance premium 68 times. Yes, 68 times. — Manny Tsesmelis (@MannyTsesmelis) May 1, 2017

.@FLBlue has computer bug that overcharged me $60k electronically for premium. Check your accounts. I'll be mailing payment from now on. — Chauncey Goss (@ChaunceyGoss) May 1, 2017

A different customer lamented on Twitter, “Hey @FLBlue, there’s no way I keep you for my insurance if you don’t fix this issue by the end of the day. 60 payments??? #renttopay #flblue”.

Hey @FLBlue, there's no way I keep you for my insurance if you don't fix this issue by the end of the day. 60 payments??? #renttopay #flblue — John Wurtzberger (@wujo0401) May 1, 2017

The company acknowledges a problem with their payment system, and says they are working to fix it as soon as possible. But that response is not sufficient for many customers who say their bank accounts have been severely withdrawn.

@FLBlue is a criminal institution robbing people. Drafted 50times vacated my bank account, they don't care what is worst @wsvn — Andrés Estévez (@aeste25) May 1, 2017

Another said the insurer drafted his account 50 times, and wrote, “@FLBlue says 8-12 business days to resolve the issue.. indifferent about hardships incurred by customers #floridabluerobbery”.

Florida Blue issued a statement, saying they pledge to repay affected customers’ overdraft fees:

“Earlier today we were notified of a payment processing issue that occurred over the weekend with one of our vendors. This issue resulted in some members’ accounts being drafted multiple times for their May invoice. We are very sorry for the problems this is causing our members. We are addressing the situation as quickly as possible.In the meantime, we are taking the following actions:We are working to identify all overpayments proactively and refund them promptly. We will ensure that only the appropriate amount is deducted and excess deductions are refunded. In fact, we have already begun processing refunds for some customers.We will reimburse members for any bank fees incurred due to overdrafts caused by this issue. We will work on an individual basis with any member who has concerns about adverse impact on their credit. We have stopped taking electronic fund transfer payments for the time being and have delayed ongoing automatic payments scheduled for this month until we understand the issue and ensure it is corrected. Since members currently will not be able to make payments, we will not cancel a policy for nonpayment until the issue is resolved.During this time, we will ensure that people who need care are able to get it, even if they are unable to make premium payments as a result of this issue.We apologize for the problems this situation has created for our members. We commit to addressing it quickly and making things right for the people we serve.”

