FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Frequent flyer tip: if you’re going to use the airplane bathroom make sure your aim is good. Otherwise it could get you kicked off the flight.

Flight attendants say Dante Bencivenga used the bathroom on a Spirit airlines flight before takeoff Thursday night. Crew members said that bathroom was a mess after and that urine was all over the floor. Witnesses said he reeked of alcohol.

The 58-year-old was escorted off the plane and charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

Bencivenga said he wasn’t intoxicated. Crew members said he became belligerent when they tried to book him on a later flight and refused to leave the concourse even after police threatened to arrest him for trespassing.

According to the Palm Beach Post, he was also banned from Southwest Florida International Airport for one year.

