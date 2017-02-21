Baby giant anteater ‘Bowie’ makes Zoo Miami debut

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bowie, the first giant anteater ever born at Zoo Miami, made his debut at the zoo, Tuesday.

The baby anteater made his debut at the Amazon and Beyond exhibit at around 10 a.m.

Born on Dec. 21, Bowie has spent the last several weeks bonding with his mother to ensure that he developed properly prior to being put on public display.

After weeks of careful nursing and weaning, zoo management finally determined that the baby anteater was ready to be placed on exhibit for the public to appreciate and admire.

According to the zoo, giant anteaters are the largest of three species of anteaters, growing to a length of 7 feet. They are found in the tropical grasslands of Central and South America.

Fun fact: they are toothless mammals and have the longest tongue relative to their body size of any mammal.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.