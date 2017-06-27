Baby born on Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Baby on board!

A Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale landed with one more passenger than it had taken off with Saturday night, after a woman went into labor as the plane headed to Dallas.

Cristina Penton, from Phoenix, was 36 weeks pregnant when she gave birth mid-flight to a healthy baby boy named Christoph.

“Everything started happening very quickly,” Penton said. “I didn’t think I was having the baby because it was too soon, but after a few minutes I knew I needed medical attention.”

Another passenger was a registered nurse and helped with the delivery.

Once the 7-pound baby was born, the flight was diverted to New Orleans so the family could recover at a local hospital.

“A baby being born during a flight is very rare, but our flight attendants are trained to handle medical emergencies in-flight and they have access to doctors on the ground via in-flight communication,” Spirit spokesman Paul Berry said.

Spirit Airlines gave Cristina some baby gifts, and even awarded Christoph an annual free flight for him and a guest – for the rest of his life!

