ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - AutoNation and the Orlando Sports Foundation did their part to tackle breast cancer at an event in Orlando, Saturday.

Representatives from the auto retailer and the fundraising entity presented a $3.3 million check to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at the 2017 AutoNation Cure Bowl, held at the Camping World Stadium.

After the check presentation, AutoNation and Orlando Sports Foundation officials joined cancer survivors in carrying the 20-foot AutoNation DRIVE PINK Quilt onto the field.

The ceremony preceded a football game pitting Georgia State University against Western Kentucky University.

Prior to the game, multi-platinum singer Andy Grammer performed for the crowd.

Now in its third year, the the AutoNation Cure Bowl benefits BCRF, the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide.

