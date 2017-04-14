MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The 10th annual spring break surf camp for kids with autism concludes on Miami Beach.

Friday marks the last day for children at camp at South Pointe Park.

All week long they learned about surfing, swimming, oceanography and meteorology.

As Spring Break comes to an end, so does the 2017 Surf Camp for kids w/ autism. It's been a great week catching some waves #MBParks 🏄🏼 pic.twitter.com/l9NiEDdfg9 — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) April 13, 2017

They even got a chance to sharpen their own basic abilities.

“Lots of times, these kids have trouble socializing, making friends at school, making friends in recreational activities,” said Edith Guerra, a recreation program supervisor, “so to do a camp like this, where you have all these children, they are all the same, they are all here to show what they can do, to show that surfing is not just for regular people. It’s for everybody.”

The camp is free and was hosted by the City of Miami Beach and the University of Miami, as well as Nova Southeastern University Center for Autism.

The camp began last Sunday. The day will end with an award ceremony.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.