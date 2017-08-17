AT&T looks to fill over 50 positions in Miami hiring event

MIAMI (WSVN) - AT&T is hosting a hiring event, Friday, in an effort to fill over 50 positions.

The event will be held at their Miami call center, located at 600 N.W. 79th Ave, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The jobs are in the entertainment sales and service representative departments, and they pay between $10.66 and $17.71 an hour. The jobs also offer the potential for a salary increase every six months and include a full benefits package.

A hiring team will be on site to assess and interview applicants for the jobs.

AT&T asks that those who plan on attending to apply online here.

It is also recommended that those who attend dress professionally and come prepared with copies of your resume.

